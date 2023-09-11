Will Latavius Murray Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1?
When the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets square off in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Latavius Murray hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- A season ago, Murray rushed for 760 yards on 171 attempts (58.5 ypg), scoring six TDs.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in six games last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Latavius Murray Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Vikings
|11
|57
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|66
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|8
|24
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|14
|46
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 10
|@Titans
|9
|24
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|17
|49
|1
|4
|23
|0
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|13
|92
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|17
|47
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|8
|32
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|24
|130
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|8
|34
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|12
|56
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|15
|103
|1
|1
|15
|0
