When the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets square off in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Latavius Murray hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Murray rushed for 760 yards on 171 attempts (58.5 ypg), scoring six TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in six games last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Latavius Murray Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Vikings 11 57 1 1 8 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 66 0 1 -2 0 Week 7 Jets 8 24 1 2 -1 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 14 46 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Titans 9 24 0 3 23 0 Week 11 Raiders 17 49 1 4 23 0 Week 12 @Panthers 13 92 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Ravens 17 47 0 4 14 0 Week 14 Chiefs 8 32 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Cardinals 24 130 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Rams 8 34 0 1 6 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 12 56 0 4 16 0 Week 18 Chargers 15 103 1 1 15 0

