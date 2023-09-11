Rafael Devers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Rafael Devers (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 141 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 63 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 19th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 86 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 57 games this year (42.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.468
|SLG
|.535
|29
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|45
|RBI
|48
|45/26
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.