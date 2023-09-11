The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Gleyber Torres -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Yankees are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-135). The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have gone over the set total three straight times, and the average total in this span was 10 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been favored on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've finished 33-30 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has gone 20-18 (52.6%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Boston has played in 141 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-61-4).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-35 36-35 29-25 44-44 51-53 22-16

