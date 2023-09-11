Stefon Diggs Week 1 Preview vs. the Jets
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the third-fewest passing yards last year, 189.4 per game.
Last season, Diggs was targeted 154 times and grabbed 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 yards per game), the highest total on the current Bills roster, and scored 11 touchdowns.
Diggs vs. the Jets
- Diggs vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 93.2 REC YPG / REC TD
- New York allowed four players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- Against the Jets last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.
- Against New York last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Diggs will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense a season ago (189.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense was ranked first in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed last season.
Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Jets
- Receiving Yards: 69.5 (0)
Diggs Receiving Insights
- Diggs hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 56.2% of his games (nine of 16) last year.
- With 1,429 receiving yards on 154 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).
- Diggs had a touchdown catch in nine games last season, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.
Diggs' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|15 TAR / 12 REC / 148 YDS / 3 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|13 TAR / 10 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|16 TAR / 12 REC / 128 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|15 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
