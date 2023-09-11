Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets allowed the third-fewest passing yards last year, 189.4 per game.

Last season, Diggs was targeted 154 times and grabbed 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 yards per game), the highest total on the current Bills roster, and scored 11 touchdowns.

Diggs vs. the Jets

Diggs vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 93.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 93.2 REC YPG / REC TD New York allowed four players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Jets last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Against New York last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Diggs will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense a season ago (189.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense was ranked first in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed last season.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (0)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in 56.2% of his games (nine of 16) last year.

With 1,429 receiving yards on 154 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).

Diggs had a touchdown catch in nine games last season, out of 16 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only once.

Diggs' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 8 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 15 TAR / 12 REC / 148 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 13 TAR / 10 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 16 TAR / 12 REC / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 15 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 9 TAR / 7 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

