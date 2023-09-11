On Monday, Triston Casas (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 23rd in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 127 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.

Looking at the 127 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 23 of them (18.1%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has had an RBI in 40 games this year (31.5%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year (43.3%), including 10 multi-run games (7.9%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .273 AVG .252 .398 OBP .332 .500 SLG .486 23 XBH 23 10 HR 14 31 RBI 33 54/42 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings