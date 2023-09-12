Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this year (46 of 76), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 76), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 32 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .296 AVG .225 .353 OBP .289 .622 SLG .493 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/11 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

