Adam Duvall vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this year (46 of 76), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 76), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 32 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.289
|.622
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
