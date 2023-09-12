Alex Verdugo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- In 68.0% of his 125 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 125), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (48.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.2%).
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.288
|AVG
|.261
|.348
|OBP
|.322
|.473
|SLG
|.416
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|38/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
