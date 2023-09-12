The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks while batting .275.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

In 68.0% of his 125 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 125), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (48.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .288 AVG .261 .348 OBP .322 .473 SLG .416 32 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 38/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings