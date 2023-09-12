The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 12.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

At home last year, the Bills were 7-1. Away, they were 6-2.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, hauling in 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +2500 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +10000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1800 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1200 10 November 13 Broncos - +6600 11 November 19 Jets - +2500 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1800

