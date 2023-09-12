Connor Wong vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 60 of 103 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (16.5%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (25.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.290
|AVG
|.222
|.346
|OBP
|.276
|.462
|SLG
|.389
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|52/12
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez (2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
