On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 141 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Devers has gotten a hit in 86 of 135 games this year (63.7%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (31.9%).

Looking at the 135 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (18.5%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had an RBI in 57 games this year (42.2%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 45.9% of his games this season (62 of 135), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 66 .275 AVG .264 .350 OBP .333 .468 SLG .535 29 XBH 34 11 HR 18 45 RBI 48 45/26 K/BB 68/24 1 SB 2

