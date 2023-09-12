Aaron Judge and Masataka Yoshida will take the field when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (718 total runs).

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Pivetta heads into this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Pivetta will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

In 13 of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.