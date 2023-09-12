How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Aaron Judge and Masataka Yoshida will take the field when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (718 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Pivetta heads into this game with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Pivetta will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.
- In 13 of his 34 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.