In the series opener on Tuesday, September 12, Nick Pivetta will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (73-70) as they square off against the New York Yankees (71-72), who will counter with Randy Vasquez. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+110). The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Red Sox's matchup against the Yankees but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 20-18 (52.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Yankees have come away with 21 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 13-19 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, New York has a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

