Player prop betting options for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees matchup at Fenway Park on Tuesday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Pivetta Stats

The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-8) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

Pivetta has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished 13 without allowing an earned run.

Pivetta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 6 4.2 7 3 3 5 2 at Royals Sep. 2 3.0 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2.0 4 4 4 3 2 at Astros Aug. 23 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Aug. 20 5.0 3 2 2 8 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 141 hits with 34 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.342/.501 so far this season.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.355/.480 so far this year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .269/.339/.462 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.394/.600 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

