Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-71) versus the New York Yankees (72-72) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (6-7) to the mound, while Carlos Rodon (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 33 out of the 64 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has entered 27 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 13-14 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 60.8% chance to win.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 720.

The Red Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule