On Tuesday, Trevor Story (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .183.

In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%) Story has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Story has had an RBI in four games this season (15.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%).

In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .250 AVG .115 .278 OBP .164 .404 SLG .173 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 18/2 K/BB 21/3 5 SB 2

