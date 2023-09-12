Triston Casas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Casas has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this year (77 of 127), with multiple hits 28 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (55 of 127), with two or more runs 10 times (7.9%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.273
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.332
|.500
|SLG
|.486
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|33
|54/42
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Vasquez makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
