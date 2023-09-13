The Minnesota Lynx (19-21) take to the road to play Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, September 13. The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Connecticut fell short of victory by a final score of 102-91 versus Chicago in their last game. The team was led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa's 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Tyasha Harris' 17 points and three steals. With Kayla McBride (24 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota lost 87-72 against Indiana. Napheesa Collier also added 23 points and 10 rebounds to the effort.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-500 to win)

Sun (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+375 to win)

Lynx (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 79 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fourth with 82.7 points scored per contest.

Connecticut is averaging 33.6 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is giving up 33.9 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

With 20.7 assists per game, the Sun rank third-best in the league in the category.

Connecticut has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Sun are sixth in the WNBA with 7.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Connecticut, who is giving up 6.7 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 32.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Sun's offense has been better at home, where they average 85.1 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 80.3 per game. Defensively, they have been worse when playing at home, where they give up 80 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 78 per game.

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 2.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.7 at home, 32.6 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down two fewer boards in home games than in road games (32.9 at home, 34.9 on the road).

The Sun average 2.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.7 at home, 19.6 on the road). So far in 2023, Connecticut has more turnovers at home than on the road (12.5 turnovers per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.9 per game at home versus 14.8 on the road).

The Sun hit 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.1% in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

Connecticut concedes 0.20000000000000018 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (6.8). But it concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (33.5% in home games compared to 30.8% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have a 21-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Sun are 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Connecticut has 20 wins in 38 games against the spread this year.

Connecticut has won once ATS (1-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Sun have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

