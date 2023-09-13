Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-72) will clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Red Sox (-140). The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (4-9, 5.28 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Red Sox and Yankees matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Boston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 44.2%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 12-16 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.