The injury report for the Connecticut Sun (27-13) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 1 with the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) currently features four players. The playoff matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13 from Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun lost their last matchup 102-91 in OT against the Sky on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Questionable Knee 2.0 1.5 0.2 Tiffany Hayes Questionable Knee 12.1 3.0 2.6 DiJonai Carrington Questionable Foot 8.3 2.9 1.3

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7.0 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (7.9) per game, and also puts up 15.5 points. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner posts 17.4 points and 2.2 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also putting up 5.6 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rebecca Allen puts up 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 159.5

