The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner head into the third of a four-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Yankees are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-120). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have put together a 33-32 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

Boston has gone 32-26 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (55.2% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Red Sox a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 143 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-63-4).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-37 36-35 29-25 44-46 51-54 22-17

