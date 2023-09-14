Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 15th in MLB action with 171 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (721 total).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Houck is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery

