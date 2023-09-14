Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on September 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees matchup at Fenway Park on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.