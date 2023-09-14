Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and the New York Yankees (73-72) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on September 14.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Michael King (4-5, 2.82 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 33, or 50.8%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 32-26 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

