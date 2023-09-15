Vermont High School Football Live Streams in Windsor County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Windsor County, Vermont. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
