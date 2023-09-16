At +900, the Buffalo Bills sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 16.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Bills games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by totaling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +5000 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +10000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1600 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2000 6 October 15 Giants - +8000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1400 10 November 13 Broncos - +8000 11 November 19 Jets - +5000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1000 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2000 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1600

