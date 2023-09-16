Vermont High School Football Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Chittenden County, Vermont, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
South Burlington High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
