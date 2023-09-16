Based on our computer projection model, the New Hampshire Wildcats will beat the Dartmouth Big Green when the two teams come together at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-15.5) 49.6 New Hampshire 33, Dartmouth 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, three Big Green games hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

One Wildcats game (out of one) has gone over the point total this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Big Green vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Hampshire 29.7 28.4 52.0 42.0 19.0 35.0 Dartmouth 20.1 20.5 19.0 17.0 21.2 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.