The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) and the Dartmouth Big Green (0-0) meet at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

New Hampshire sports the 61st-ranked defense this year (366.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 487.5 yards per game. Dartmouth ranked 103rd in points scored last season (20.1 points per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking 15th-best in the FCS with 20.5 points allowed per game.

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Wildcat Stadium

Dartmouth vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics (2022)

Dartmouth New Hampshire 322.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.7 (31st) 345.6 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (109th) 158.5 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.1 (84th) 163.6 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (128th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders (2022)

Dylan Cadwallader completed 57.9% of his passes to throw for 806 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Nick Howard averaged 50.3 rushing yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns.

Q Jones rushed for 410 yards and one touchdown last season.

Paxton Scott averaged 38.8 yards on 3.3 receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jonny Barrett hauled in three touchdowns and had 340 receiving yards (34 ypg) in 2022.

Jace Henry averaged 18.2 receiving yards per game on 0.5 targets per game a season ago.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders

Max Brosmer has 777 yards passing for New Hampshire, completing 68% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and one interception this season.

Dylan Laube has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 119 yards (59.5 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 14 passes for 326 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Myles Thomason has carried the ball eight times for 43 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Heron Maurisseau has hauled in two receptions totaling 78 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Logan Tomlinson has a total of 76 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring two touchdowns.

