LSU vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
SEC action features the No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup.
LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
LSU vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-9.5)
|54.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|LSU (-9)
|54.5
|-360
|+285
|FanDuel
|LSU (-9.5)
|54.5
|-360
|+280
Week 3 Odds
LSU vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- LSU has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- Mississippi State has won one game against the spread this year.
LSU & Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Mississippi State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
