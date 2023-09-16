Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (74-74) at 3:07 PM ET (on September 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (14-8) versus the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The Red Sox have won in 37, or 49.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a win-loss record of 25-19 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (731 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 14
|Yankees
|W 5-0
|Tanner Houck vs Michael King
|September 14
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
