Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (81-67) game versus the Boston Red Sox (74-74) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.88 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 34-year-old has a 4.88 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Sale is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season.

Sale will try to collect his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (14-8) will make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Bassitt has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 30 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Chris Bassitt vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with 731 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 174 home runs (15th in the league).

The Red Sox have gone 7-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

