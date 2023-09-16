With the college football season entering Week 3, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the MEAC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Norfolk State Spartans at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Hampton Pirates vs. Howard Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Richmond Spiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports North Carolina Central Eagles at UCLA Bruins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) Towson Tigers at Morgan State Bears 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

