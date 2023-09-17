The Buffalo Bills (0-1) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) square off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Bills Insights (2022)

The Bills scored 28.4 points per game last season, 3.8 more than the Raiders surrendered per outing (24.6).

The Bills collected 32 more yards per game (397.6) than the Raiders allowed per outing (365.6) last year.

Last year Buffalo racked up 139.5 rushing yards per game, 16.7 more than Las Vegas allowed per outing (122.8).

The Bills turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Raiders forced a turnover (13) last year.

Bills Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Bills scored 31.8 points per game and conceded 18.4. That is more than they scored (28.4) and gave up (17.9) overall.

The Bills' average yards gained (397.9) and conceded (360.1) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 397.6 and 319.1, respectively.

At home, Buffalo accumulated 265.1 passing yards per game and conceded 242.6. That's more than it gained (258.1) and allowed (214.6) overall.

The Bills accumulated 132.8 rushing yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 117.5 at home (12.9 more than overall).

The Bills converted 42.4% of third downs at home (7.9% lower than their overall average), and gave up 38.7% at home (1.2% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network

