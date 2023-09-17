The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bills (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 as a 9.5-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 47 has been set.

The Bills' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Raiders. The Raiders' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bills.

Bills vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Buffalo vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Buffalo beat the spread seven times in 16 games last year.

The Bills won twice ATS (2-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or more last season.

Last season, six of Buffalo's 16 games went over the point total.

Las Vegas' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

The Raiders won their only game last year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Las Vegas games last year, nine of them went over the total.

