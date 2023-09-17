Dawson Knox Week 2 Preview vs. the Raiders
Dawson Knox will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Knox grabbed six touchdowns and recorded 517 receiving yards (34.5 ypg) last year.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Knox and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knox vs. the Raiders
- Knox vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Las Vegas gave up over 100 receiving yards to one player last season.
- In terms of pass defense, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Raiders yielded 242.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last season.
Watch Bills vs Raiders on Fubo!
Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Raiders
- Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Knox with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knox Receiving Insights
- In eight of his 15 games last season (53.3%), Knox hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 65 pass attempts last season, averaging 8.0 yards per target (52nd in NFL).
- Knox scored a receiving touchdown six times last season, out of 15 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Knox's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.