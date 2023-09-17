Will Dawson Knox Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders in Week 2?
With the Buffalo Bills playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Dawson Knox a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Knox will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)
- A season ago Knox caught 48 balls en route to 517 yards and six TDs.
- Knox had a receiving touchdown in six of 15 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.
Dawson Knox Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|5
|4
|41
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|4
|4
|25
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|37
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|3
|2
|10
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|6
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|7
|7
|70
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|7
|4
|41
|1
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|8
|6
|98
|1
|Week 16
|@Bears
|5
|3
|38
|1
|Week 18
|Patriots
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|5
|3
|20
|1
|Divisional
|Bengals
|7
|5
|65
|0
Rep Dawson Knox with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.