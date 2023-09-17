The Miami Dolphins (1-0) hit the road for an AFC East battle against the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Dolphins vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami 32 - New England 26

Miami 32 - New England 26 The Dolphins have a 58.7% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dolphins won 70% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-3).

Miami had a 7-3 record last year (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.

The Patriots won one of the nine games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, New England was at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-2.5)



Miami (-2.5) The Dolphins had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As 2.5-point or greater favorites, Miami went 4-5-1 against the spread last year.

The Patriots' record against the spread last season was 7-9-1.

New England had two wins ATS (2-7) as a 2.5-point underdog or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) The two teams averaged a combined 1.7 less points per game (44.8) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 43.9 points per game last season, 2.6 fewer than the over/under for this game.

A total of eight of the Dolphins' games last season went over the point total.

Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

