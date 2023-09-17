When the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Gabriel Davis find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Davis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Davis also contributed with 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven TDs last season on 93 targets. He posted 55.7 yards per contest.

In six of 15 games last year, Davis had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

Gabriel Davis Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 5 4 88 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 6 3 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 3 1 13 0 Week 5 Steelers 6 3 171 2 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 3 74 1 Week 8 Packers 7 2 35 0 Week 9 @Jets 5 2 33 0 Week 10 Vikings 10 6 93 1 Week 11 Browns 7 5 68 0 Week 12 @Lions 5 4 38 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 2 15 1 Week 14 Jets 4 3 31 0 Week 15 Dolphins 6 4 56 0 Week 16 @Bears 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Patriots 10 3 39 0 Wild Card Dolphins 9 6 113 1 Divisional Bengals 4 2 34 0

Rep Gabriel Davis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.