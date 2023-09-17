James Cook will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cook amassed 507 yards rushing on 89 attempts (31.7 yards per game), with two TDs, last year.

Cook vs. the Raiders

Cook vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run defense, the Raiders yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Raiders last year.

The Raiders had the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL after conceding 122.8 rushing yards per game last season.

Cook and the Bills will play the NFL's 25th-ranked rushing defense from a year ago in terms of touchdowns allowed (20).

Watch Bills vs Raiders on Fubo!

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Last year Cook hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% running plays last season. They were fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Cook rushed for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not score more than one either time.

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook did not hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet last year in five games.

He averaged 5.6 yards per target last season (32 targets, 180 yards).

Cook had one touchdown catch last year, in 16 games.

Cook's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 11 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 5 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 11 ATT / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 4 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 5 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

