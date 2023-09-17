When the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders square off in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will James Cook score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

Cook put up 507 yards rushing on 89 attempts, averaging 31.7 yards per game, and two TDs last year.

He scored a rushing touchdown in two games last year, but it was just a single TD each time.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

James Cook Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Rams 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Titans 11 53 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 1 3 0 4 37 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 4 31 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Packers 5 35 0 1 41 0 Week 9 @Jets 4 15 0 2 18 0 Week 10 Vikings 5 22 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Browns 11 86 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 4 0 2 14 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 64 0 6 41 0 Week 14 Jets 4 6 0 1 9 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 34 0 2 5 1 Week 16 @Bears 11 99 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Patriots 9 45 0 2 6 0 Wild Card Dolphins 12 39 1 0 0 0 Divisional Bengals 5 13 0 0 0 0

