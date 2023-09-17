Josh Allen will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last year Allen posted a huge passing stat line with 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), to go along with a 63.3% completion percentage (359-for-567), 35 TDs and 14 INTs. Allen tacked on 762 yards rushing on 124 attempts with seven TDs, averaging 47.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen vs. the Raiders

Allen vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Raiders last year.

Against Las Vegas last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Raiders allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Allen will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense a year ago (242.9 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the league at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Watch Bills vs Raiders on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Last season Allen hit the over on his passing yards prop total in six of 15 opportunities.

The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring.

With 4,283 yards on 567 pass attempts, Allen was sixth in the NFL with 7.6 yards per attempt last year.

In 15 of 16 games last year, Allen threw a touchdown pass. And 11 of those games included multiple TD passes.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen hit the rushing yards over in eight of 15 opportunities (53.3%) last season.

Allen had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games last season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 26-for-31 / 297 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 26-for-38 / 317 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 42-for-63 / 400 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 19-for-36 / 213 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 70 YDS / 1 TD vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 20-for-31 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 27-for-40 / 329 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 13-for-25 / 218 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 18-for-34 / 205 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 9 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 29-for-43 / 330 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 24-for-42 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 10 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 22-for-33 / 223 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 16-for-27 / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 25-for-40 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 10 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 15-for-26 / 172 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 19-for-31 / 254 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 23-for-39 / 352 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 25-for-42 / 264 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.