Which side has the advantage at quarterback when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (0-1) play Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Highmark Stadium on September 17? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Bills vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Josh Allen 2022 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 16 Games Played 11 63.3% Completion % 67.2% 4,283 (267.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,437 (221.5) 35 Touchdowns 16 14 Interceptions 4 762 (47.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 33 (3.0) 7 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Raiders Defensive Stats

Last year, the Raiders had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by surrendering 24.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 28th in the NFL with 365.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 242.9, and it ranked 19th in passing TDs allowed (25).

Against the run, the Raiders ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,087) and 25th in rushing TDs allowed (20).

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 26th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 41.7%. It was 29th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 64.8%.

Jimmy Garoppolo Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bills ranked second in the NFL with 17.9 points allowed per contest and ranked first in total yards allowed with 319.1 yards given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Buffalo's defense was very effective last season, as it ranked ninth in the league with 3,433 total passing yards allowed (214.6 per game).

Against the run, the Bills were top-10 last year, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,673 total rushing yards allowed (104.6 allowed per game). They also ranked fifth in rushing TDs allowed (10).

Defensively, Buffalo ranked seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked second at 44.9%.

