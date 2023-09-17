When Khalil Shakir hits the gridiron for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 2 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

On 20 targets last year, Shakir caught 10 balls for 161 yards and one TD, averaging 16.1 receiving yards.

Shakir had a receiving touchdown in one of 10 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Khalil Shakir Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 2 2 23 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 75 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 8 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 2 1 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 14 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 Patriots 2 1 28 0 Wild Card Dolphins 5 3 51 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 40 0

