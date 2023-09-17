Will Latavius Murray pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Murray recorded 760 yards rushing on 171 attempts, averaging 58.5 yards per game, and six TDs last season.

He ran for a touchdown in six games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Latavius Murray Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Vikings 11 57 1 1 8 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 66 0 1 -2 0 Week 7 Jets 8 24 1 2 -1 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 14 46 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Titans 9 24 0 3 23 0 Week 11 Raiders 17 49 1 4 23 0 Week 12 @Panthers 13 92 0 1 6 0 Week 13 @Ravens 17 47 0 4 14 0 Week 14 Chiefs 8 32 0 3 -1 0 Week 15 Cardinals 24 130 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Rams 8 34 0 1 6 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 12 56 0 4 16 0 Week 18 Chargers 15 103 1 1 15 0

