Entering their Sunday, September 17 game against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Gillette Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the New England Patriots (0-1) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report.

Their last time out, the Patriots lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins enter this matchup after a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Concussion Questionable David Andrews C Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Sidy Sow OL Concussion Questionable Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Xavien Howard CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Back Questionable Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Patriots Season Insights (2022)

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

New England ranked 17th in scoring offense (21.4 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) last season.

On offense, the Patriots ranked 20th in the NFL with 208 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).

New England put up 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked sixth on defense with 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)

Dolphins (-2.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120)

Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120) Total: 46.5 points

