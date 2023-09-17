The Miami Dolphins (1-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in an AFC East clash.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Patriots Insights (2022)

The Patriots scored just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Dolphins gave up (23.5) last year.

The Patriots collected 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Dolphins allowed (337.8) per contest last year.

Last season New England racked up 106.6 yards per game on the ground, just 3.6 more yards than Miami allowed per contest (103).

The Patriots turned the ball over 23 times last season, nine more turnovers than the Dolphins forced (14).

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

The Patriots scored fewer points at home last year (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4), but also allowed fewer at home (17.9 per game) than overall (20.4).

At home, the Patriots picked up fewer yards (293.4 per game) than they did overall (314.6). But they also allowed fewer at home (306.3) than overall (322).

New England picked up fewer passing yards at home (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208), but it also conceded fewer at home (186.3 per game) than overall (216.5).

At home, the Patriots accumulated fewer rushing yards (94.6 per game) than overall (106.6). They also gave up more rushing yards (120 per game) than overall (105.5).

The Patriots converted 34.7% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall), and conceded on 38.6% of third downs at home (1.6% less than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS

