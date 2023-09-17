How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the New England Patriots (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in an AFC East clash.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
Patriots Insights (2022)
- The Patriots scored just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Dolphins gave up (23.5) last year.
- The Patriots collected 23.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Dolphins allowed (337.8) per contest last year.
- Last season New England racked up 106.6 yards per game on the ground, just 3.6 more yards than Miami allowed per contest (103).
- The Patriots turned the ball over 23 times last season, nine more turnovers than the Dolphins forced (14).
Patriots Home Performance (2022)
- The Patriots scored fewer points at home last year (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4), but also allowed fewer at home (17.9 per game) than overall (20.4).
- At home, the Patriots picked up fewer yards (293.4 per game) than they did overall (314.6). But they also allowed fewer at home (306.3) than overall (322).
- New England picked up fewer passing yards at home (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208), but it also conceded fewer at home (186.3 per game) than overall (216.5).
- At home, the Patriots accumulated fewer rushing yards (94.6 per game) than overall (106.6). They also gave up more rushing yards (120 per game) than overall (105.5).
- The Patriots converted 34.7% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall), and conceded on 38.6% of third downs at home (1.6% less than overall).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 25-20
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|NBC
|9/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|CBS
