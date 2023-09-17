Patriots vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East opponents.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins and the Patriots.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|3
|46.5
|-150
|+125
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
New England Patriots
- The Patriots and their opponents combined to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- New England's outings last year had a 42.5-point average over/under, 4.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Patriots were underdogs in nine games last season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.
- Last season, New England was at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Miami Dolphins
- Dolphins games last season went over this contest's total of 46.5 points eight times.
- Miami had an average point total of 46.9 in its contests last season, 0.4 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Dolphins' record against the spread last season was 9-8-0.
- The Dolphins won seven of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (70%).
- Miami finished 7-3 last year (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Dolphins
|23.4
|11
|23.5
|24
|46.9
|8
|Patriots
|21.4
|17
|20.4
|11
|42.5
|7
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.5
|42.1
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|23.1
|23.7
|ATS Record
|7-8-1
|3-4-0
|4-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-5-0
|5-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|0-3
|1-5
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|46.8
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.0
|26.3
|25.8
|ATS Record
|9-8-0
|5-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|1-7-0
|7-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|5-1
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
