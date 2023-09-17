The Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner at Rogers Centre on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:37 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 734 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.354 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (9-9) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Pivetta has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 35 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease

