Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) on Sunday, September 17 against the Boston Red Sox (74-75), who will counter with Nick Pivetta. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+115). An 8-run over/under has been set for the game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.93 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.56 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 57, or 54.8%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 39-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (56.5% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 37 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 22-13 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

