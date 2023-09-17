Stefon Diggs will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Last season, Diggs saw 154 targets, hauling in 108 passes for 1,429 yards (89.3 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Diggs vs. the Raiders

Diggs vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Versus Las Vegas last season, one player collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Las Vegas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Raiders surrendered 242.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the pass last season.

The Raiders' defense was ranked 19th in the league with 25 passing TDs allowed last year.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-118)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs went over on receiving yards prop bets in nine of his 16 games (56.2%) a season ago.

With 1,429 receiving yards on 154 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).

Diggs had a receiving touchdown in nine of 16 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

Diggs' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 8 REC / 122 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 15 TAR / 12 REC / 148 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 7 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 13 TAR / 10 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 10 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 16 TAR / 12 REC / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 15 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 9 TAR / 7 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 10 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

